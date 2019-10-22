Barbara Jane O'Bryant Gormus, 75, of Palmyra passed peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born November 29, 1943, in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Evelyn Walker O'Bryant. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother and nannie and will be missed by all who loved her, especially her fur babies, Winston and Lovey. She was preceded in death by son, Douglas Forest Gormus; grandson, Christopher Brian Gormus; two sisters, Gladys Martin and Mary Pipjunge; and the father of her children, Freddie R. Gormus. Barbara is survived by her four children, Terry Lynn Gormus (Fred), Frederick Duane Gormus, who provided exceptional care to their mother, Cynthia Yvonne Skeen (Gordon) and Timothy Craig Gormus (Vicky); granddaughter, Cameron Alexis Skeen; sister, Frances Leatherwood; and brother, John O'Bryant. As per Barbara's wishes, services will be private.

