Murriel H "June" Graham Jr. departed this life for his Heavenly home on February 21, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1944, in Floyd County, to Murriel H. Graham Sr. and Frances Boone. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Graham and his stepfather, Frank Boone. June is survived by his mother, Frances; his son, Chad Graham (Gina); his granddaughter, Anna; and his sister, Becky Owen (Bob). A celebration of life will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 1325 Rio Rd. E, Charlottesville, with Pastor Keith Johnson officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Murriel Graham, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries