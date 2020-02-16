Mary Elizabeth Graham, (Lil), 82, of Charlottesville, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1014 Norfolk Avenue S.W., Roanoke, VA 24016. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Roanoke, Va.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
New substitute guidelines would pay teachers who cover a colleague's class
-
UVa alumni form team for The Basketball Tournament, partner with Hoops2o
-
Waller, Andre Jarrad
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
Tomas Woldetensae’s JUCO stardom finally translates to ACC play
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.