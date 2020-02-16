Mary Elizabeth Graham, (Lil), 82, of Charlottesville, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1014 Norfolk Avenue S.W., Roanoke, VA 24016. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Roanoke, Va.

