Cheryl Yvonne Graves, 57, of Schuyler, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Charlottesville. She was born on August 10, 1961, in Charlottesville, a daughter of the late Aubrey Frederick "Fred" Sipe and Ruby Via of Schuyler. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brandy M. Snow; and a brother, Aubrey F. Sipe. Cheryl was formally employed by the Miller School as a food service cook. Besides her mother, she is survived by two sons, Brandon Graves (Samantha) of Roseland, and David Hager (Lisa) of Esmont; two brothers, Jonathan Sipe and Raymond Eugene Sipe; two half-brothers, Lynwood A. Via and Marty F. Sipe, and 10 grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Sandridge Cemetery in Whitehall, Va., with Pastor Jason Canipe officiating. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
