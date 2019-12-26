Willie Lawrence Gray, 87, of Esmont, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born in Albemarle County, on April 30, 1932, to his parents, the late Alexander and Aurelia Anderson Gray. He was the husband of Clasteen S. Gray. A son, Jerome L. Gray; four brothers, Alexander Gray, Albert Gray, Howard Gray, and Donald Gray; and three sisters, Mary Virginia Starks, Eloise Morris, and Velma Ford preceded him in death. He retired after many years of service at Uniroyal Goodrich in Scottsville. He was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church and served on the Usher Board and Men's Choir. Among his favorite pastimes were playing baseball and fishing. He enjoyed sports and was a Minnesota Vikings fan. In addition to his wife, Clasteen S. Gray, he leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Robert A. Gray and wife, Willie Mae and Kevin W. Gray and wife, Quatia; a daughter, Darlene A. Gray; a sister, Marva Simpson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Esmont. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Gray, Willie Lawrence
