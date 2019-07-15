Garland Dwight Green, 66, of Charlottesville, Va., made his Heavenly transition on July 10, 2019, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where a viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and a funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. www.hwdabney.com.
