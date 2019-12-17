Thomas Abram Grooms, 77, of Louisa, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Thomas was a resident of Louisa County and was well known in the community. Thomas was born on June 6, 1942 in Louisa County, the son of the late John Edward and Mary Ellen Grooms. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas Asher Clay; his brothers, John F. Grooms, James M. Grooms, and Roy E. Grooms; and a sister, Barbara A. Henson. Thomas is survived by a son, Michael Farrow (Tiffany); a daughter, Amanda Boone (Brandon); four grandsons, Jah'miere Clay, Camden Clay, Landon Boone, August Boone all of Charlottesville Virginia; four granddaughters, Micah Farrow of Richmond Virginia, Marlee Clay, Richmond, Virginia, Londyn Boone and A'straia Boone of Charlottesville, Virginia; two brothers, Alfred Grooms (Lucy) of Palmyra and Earl Grooms (Merry) of Louisa; and three sisters, Alberta Coffey (Harold), Mary Virginia Ragland (MacArthur), Mattie Lee (John) all of Louisa; and a host of nieces and nephews and a close and devoted friend of the family James (Dickey) Ragland. Thomas funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, Ferncliff, Virginia with Pastor Reuben Lewis officiating. Burial will be at the Grooms Family Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.