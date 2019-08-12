Jesse B. "Barry" Grove III, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center of complications of COPD and lung cancer. Born on February 10, 1942, in Richmond, Virginia, Barry was the son of the late Jesse B. Grove Jr. and Jacqueline Beal Grove. He grew up in Vienna, Virginia, where he attended local public schools. He was a graduate of Washington & Lee College and the University of Virginia Law School. Barry moved his young family to San Francisco and started his legal career with Thelen, Marrin, Johnson & Bridges immediately after law school. He specialized in construction law, and over his career became a well-known and respected leader in that field, handling cases ranging from the collapse of the ceiling of the San Jose Theater to the building of the Channel Tunnel from London to Paris. He was a founding Fellow of the American College of Construction Lawyers, serving as its President in 2003. He was a member of the American Bar Association, Litigation Section and Construction Law Committee, speaker at numerous construction law seminars and panels, and author of numerous articles in construction law journals. After retiring from the active practice of law in 2006, Barry and his wife, Leanne moved to his ancestral village of Scottsville, Virginia. There he continued in the legal field by serving as an arbitrator in construction cases both domestic and international. As recently as this May, he served on an arbitration panel for two weeks in Santiago, Chile. Barry served as Mayor of Scottsville for three terms, overseeing the completion of the town's Streetscape Project. He also served on the Architectural Review Board, other town committees, and on the Board of the Scottsville Museum. He attended Scottsville Presbyterian Church and was grateful for the support from the congregation. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his son, Christian Grove. He is survived by his loving and beloved wife of 30 years, Leanne; his sons, Barry Grove (Denise), Ted Grove (Toni), and Vanya Grove; his daughter, Kate Grove Bucsi (Ryan); his sister, Sally Chapin (Chuck); three grandchildren, Jesse, Julia, and Sofia; his former wife and mother of three of his children, Norah Elliot Crawford; as well as cousins and many friends. The family would like to thank nurses Susi and Emily and all the staff and wonderful doctors in the ER and the MICU at UVA Medical Center for their skilled and compassionate care, as well as his long-time personal physician, Richard K. Brantley, with whom he had a rare rapport. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by the Reverend Gordon Lindsey. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Scottsville Museum, P.O. Box 101, Scottsville, VA 24590. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
