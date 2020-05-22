Julia Jones Grubbs, 86, of Kents Store, Virginia, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born in Louisa County, Virginia, on January 4, 1934, to the late George and Pauline Jones. After graduation from Fluvanna County High School in 1951, she raised her family, worked at UVA Medical Center Maintenance Department for 25 years, and retired from the Fluvanna County Clerk's office in 1996. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Elmer "Billy" Grubbs; son, Greg Grubbs of Indiana; and daughter, Vickie (Phil) Taylor of Virginia. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Chad (Angie) and Todd (Jenn) Grubbs of Indiana, and Rachel and Andrew Taylor of Virginia, as well as three great-grandchildren, Meagan, Lauren, and Ryne Grubbs. She is survived by her sisters, Agnes Marks and Lucille Flippo. She was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Jones. She is also survived by JodeanChisholm, who she loved like a second daughter, and Rick and Esther Rieckmann who continue to be special and devoted friends. A private graveside service will be held at Bybee's Road Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Julia may be made to the Kents Store Volunteer Fire Department or the Alzheimer's Association. Sheridan Funeral Home is serving the family.

