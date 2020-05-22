Julia Jones Grubbs, 86, of Kents Store, Virginia, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born in Louisa County, Virginia, on January 4, 1934, to the late George and Pauline Jones. After graduation from Fluvanna County High School in 1951, she raised her family, worked at UVA Medical Center Maintenance Department for 25 years, and retired from the Fluvanna County Clerk's office in 1996. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Elmer "Billy" Grubbs; son, Greg Grubbs of Indiana; and daughter, Vickie (Phil) Taylor of Virginia. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Chad (Angie) and Todd (Jenn) Grubbs of Indiana, and Rachel and Andrew Taylor of Virginia, as well as three great-grandchildren, Meagan, Lauren, and Ryne Grubbs. She is survived by her sisters, Agnes Marks and Lucille Flippo. She was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Jones. She is also survived by JodeanChisholm, who she loved like a second daughter, and Rick and Esther Rieckmann who continue to be special and devoted friends. A private graveside service will be held at Bybee's Road Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Julia may be made to the Kents Store Volunteer Fire Department or the Alzheimer's Association. Sheridan Funeral Home is serving the family.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.