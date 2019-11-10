William "Billy" Grubbs Sr., age 64, of Louisa, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Billy was born March 6, 1955. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Esther and Lester Grubbs; sister, Frances Jones; grandson, Gregory Pace Jr.; and his son-in-law, Greg Pace. Billy is survived by his wife, Joanne Grubbs; daughter, Peggy Pace; son, Bj Grubbs; step-daughter, Whittney Justus (Jeremiah); grand-daughter, Kayla Pace; two brothers, Raymond (Jc) Poindexter and Norman Grubbs; sister, Joyce Garrison; and his loyal dog, Buddy. The family will receive family and friends Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home, 4626 Cedar Lane Road, Kents Store, VA 23084. Graveside Services will be held at Macedonia United Methodist Church on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. located at 17 Byrd Mill Rd., Louisa, Va. 23093.
