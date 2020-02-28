Guerlain, Stephanie Anne Elisabeth

It is with immeasurable sadness that the family of Stephanie Guerlain announces her passing in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the age of 52.
Stephanie is survived by her most loving and devoted husband, Robert “Bob” Haschart, with whom she shared an adventurous and full life. She is also survived by her siblings, Jean-Nicholas Guerlain (Cindy), Thierry Guerlain (Julie Hendrickson), Claude Guerlain (Scott Karpuk), Peter Guerlain (Kimberly), Natalie Denoyer (Eric) and Caroline Feroleto (Thomas); sister-in-law, Linda Haschart; and brothers-in-law, David and Joseph.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Fanny Guerlain; and her sister, Elisabeth “Babette” Talbot. She will also be missed by an extended family and tremendous circle of friends and colleagues.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the University of Virginia Chapel, 145 McCormick Road, Charlottesville, Va., followed by a reception at the Harrison Small Auditorium, 170 McCormick Rd, Charlottesville, Va. Due to multiple events on campus and limited parking at that time, the Harrison Small Auditorium is available starting at 4:30 p.m. for those who would like to gather ahead of the service. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Stephanie’s name to the Farmington Hunt Club, PO Box 5562, Charlottesville, VA 22905.
Stephanie’s robust life spanned the globe and many local interests. For many years she was a Big Sister within Charlottesville and taught tai chi in surrounding towns. Raised in Connecticut, she was a stellar student and accomplished equestrian by the time she enrolled at Tufts University. She earned her Ph.D. in Human Factors Engineering at Ohio State University where she met her husband Bob. They were married in 1994 and resided in Minnesota for several years before settling in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Stephanie’s career included 21 years as a University of Virginia faculty member, teaching and researching human factors, human-machine interaction and cognitive systems engineering. Previously she held positions at the MITRE Corporation, Apple and Honeywell. Her professional highlights include a 2001 prestigious National Science Foundation CAREER Award for early career faculty, a 2008 invitation to speak about cognitive engineering at the National Academy of Engineering's Frontiers of Engineering Symposium, establishing a partnership with the Universidade Federal of Rio Grande do Sul and Ohio State University in 2003 for a cognitive systems engineering exchange program, and in 2011, joining faculty on the inaugural Maymester, a partnership of UVA and the Semester at Sea Program, focusing on the National Academy of Engineering’s “Grand Challenges for Engineers.” More detailed information on her professional career can be found at https://engineering.virginia.edu/…/memoriam-professor-steph….
Stephanie’s love for horses is legendary. She was a gifted and accomplished horsewoman (or “horse fanatic” as she called herself), known for her kindness in mentoring many in the horse community. During high school she qualified for the prestigious regional Maclay finals and was among the top ten riders for her Professional Horseman’s Association class. She continued training horses throughout her life, uniquely winning in many disciplines including equitation, hunters, jumpers, eventing, dressage, foxhunting, competitive trail riding and natural horsemanship, often on the same horse in several disciplines, a most unusual accomplishment.
Perhaps best known for her partnership with her horse Brooklyn, whom she developed from the age of four, Stephanie won tri-colors and placed in and won Hunter Derbies up and down the East Coast, from Florida to New York. She also raised from birth and trained her homebred mare, C’mon Carmen for a successful show career, including winning numerous tri-colors at major Virginia horse shows and qualifying for the North American League and Washington International Horse Show Adult Hunter Finals in 2019.
Other notable accomplishments include, in dressage, winning the First Level Midwest Regional Dressage Championships, in eventing, winning Preliminary Level Amateur Horse of the Year, and numerous other horse show awards and accolades including the Virginia Horse Show Association Medal in 2017, competing in the $250,000 Hunter Prix Finals in Saugerties, N.Y., and numerous year end state and zone awards in Adult and Amateur Owner hunters.
Known for her helpfulness to fellow riders, Stephanie had a gift for teaching horses to load onto a trailer, a special talent. Friends have shared stories of the kindnesses she offered to anyone who seemed to need a hand, out in the hunt field, running a horse show or handling a difficult horse.
Stephanie and Bob shared many adventures. Together they remodeled houses, hiked with kangaroos in Australia, climbed up volcanoes in Hawaii and Italy, cruised around the Caribbean, visited family in France, visited the most impressive waterfall in the world, walked across the locks at the Panama Canal, floated in a balloon over Southern California, and built a barn, a business and Stephanie’s life-long dream at Sugarday Farm.
