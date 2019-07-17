Perry Lee Gunnell, age 71, of Palmyra, Virginia, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The family would like to thank the medical team at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital with special thanks to Chaplin Vonnie Calland for her kindness and compassion during Perry's illness. Hill and Wood Funeral Home of Charlottesville, Va. has been entrusted with the cremation services. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at his home, 672 South Boston Rd., Palmyra, Virginia. In the case of inclement weather, the memorial service will be moved to Haden Chapel UMC, at the corner of Route 53 and South Boston Road, Palmyra, Virginia. Please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society (1445 East Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901)(www.cancer.org) or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
