Thomas Nelson Guthrie, age 87, passed away on October 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Waynesboro, Virginia, to Lottie and Gordon McCune. After his father died and his mother remarried Kent Guthrie, Tom and his brother Conrad were adopted by Kent. Following his graduation from Waynesboro High School, Tom attended Virginia Tech for a few semesters and completed his degree at William & Mary. Tom joined the Army and proudly served in South Korea as a First Lieutenant. He had a 38-year career at State Farm Insurance in Charlottesville, Virginia where he made life-long friends. Tom was married to Shirley (Smith) Guthrie of Elkton Virginia for 62 years. They are the proud parents of two amazing sons, Ken, married to Judy Reinsdorf and Tim, married to Sheila Bernard, and grandparents to four beautiful, smart and wonderful grandchildren, Azrael, Emma, Juliya and Kate. Tom was an active participant in the Martha Jefferson exercise class and a proud member of the Military Officers Association of America. He was a loyal friend to many including his classmates from William & Mary and colleagues from State Farm. He was devoted to UVA sports especially baseball and basketball. Tom enjoyed beach vacations with family and friends in the Outer Banks. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and took immense pride in his grandchildren's sports and college pursuits. Tom is survived by his brother Conrad and predeceased by his sister Judy Davidson and granddaughter Hannah Grace. He is also survived by his wife, sons and grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville, Virginia. A visitation will precede the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarrior.project.org) or the Disabled American Veterans (secure.dav.org).
