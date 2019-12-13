Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Haas of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on December 10, 2019. Betty was born on January 15, 1939, in Bordentown, New Jersey, the daughter of William and Madeline Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Ryan, Jr.; and her sister, Madeline Targonski. Betty attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Cathedral High School, Trenton State Teachers College and Indiana University, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1959, she married her sweetheart, Ray, who lived around the corner from her home, a marriage that flourished for 60 years. Together, they moved to Indiana and on to Morgantown, West Virginia. They raised their children in Morgantown where Betty served actively in her church, earned a Master's Degree in Education, and taught Mathematics at St. Francis High School, where she was her children's favorite Math Teacher. In 1982, Betty and her family moved to Charlottesville. She taught at Piedmont Virginia Community College and then at the University of Virginia where she taught introductory math courses and administered the Math Tutoring Center. She was a woman of great faith who in her own quiet way fed the hungry, supported women seeking higher education, served as a Eucharistic Minister, participated in Bible Study and knitted prayer shawls for the sick. Her time devoted to others was only surpassed by her full-time commitment to her family. She was known professionally as a gifted teacher, but above all she was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and Nana. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Ray; son, Joseph Haas (Ann) of Reno, Nevada; daughters, Jeanne Lyons (Rory) of Roswell, Georgia, Jen Clifton (Joe) of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Lauri Campbell (Kevin) of Charlottesville, Virginia; grandchildren, Nathaniel Haas, Mary Alice Haas, Shawn Lyons, Riley Lyons, Ryan Campbell (fiancé Tom Berta) and Kaleb Campbell; brothers, Richard Ryan (Diane) and Robert Ryan (Patricia), all of Bordentown, New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Betty's amazing and compassionate physicians, therapists, nurses and support staff at the University of Virginia and the Hospice of the Piedmont. Heartfelt thanks also go out to our loving church family, neighbors and friends for their care, encouragement and support. Betty's family will receive visitors on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 First Street North, Charlottesville, Virginia, and on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Church of the Incarnation from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to one of the following, The Emergency Food Network at 900 Harris Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903, The Church of the Incarnation, or The PEO Women's Educational Organization care of Susan Wilson, 2918 Brookmere Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS IN WEST VIRGINIA AND VIRGINIA, AND THE CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY OF VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FREEZING RAIN DURING THE MORNING WILL GRADUALLY CHANGE TO RAIN THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. WHEN VENTURING OUTSIDE, WATCH YOUR FIRST FEW STEPS TAKEN ON STEPS, SIDEWALKS, AND DRIVEWAYS, WHICH COULD BE ICY AND SLIPPERY, INCREASING YOUR RISK OF A FALL AND INJURY. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.