Malinda Jane Hackney Bruce entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Kents Store, Virginia. Her life began on November 28, 1929, in Fluvanna County. She was the daughter of the late William George and Sarah Jane Hackney. Malinda was predeceased by her devoted husband of 68 years, Thomas Henry Bruce. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Chad Bruce; two brothers, Caesar and George Hackney; three sisters, Willie Jane Farrar, Fannie Lee Timberlake and Mary Ann Scott; three half-sisters, Amanda Timberlake, Leonora Jones and Virginia Dickerson; and two half-brothers, Spencer and Joe Hackney. She accepted Christ, was baptized and joined the County Line Baptist Church at an early age. Upon marriage, she moved her membership to the Byrd Grove Baptist Church where she was an active member until her health declined. Malinda served as the church treasurer for more than 20 years, was a member of the senior choir, the Missionary Circle and the Hospitality Ministry. Malinda was a graduate of S. C. Abrams High School, Fluvanna, Virginia. She also completed a Certified Nursing Assistant class at Piedmont Virginia Community College in 1986. In 1968 when her husband opened T.H. Bruce's Store, she was his partner in every way ordering merchandise, managing finances, and providing encouragement and support. On most Saturdays, especially during hunting season, she'd prepare her own items for sale which included fried chicken, sweet potato and lemon meringue pies -- very popular items among the customers. Malinda was a kind, considerate, and caring woman. Her calm, quiet manner and gentle spirit were known among all who knew her. Her blessings came, not from worldly wealth or possessions, but in her personal relationship with the Lord, her family, and her friends. She loved to garden and took pleasure in watching her flowers grow. She was an avid canner, a hard worker, and an excellent cook who often shared meals and treats with relatives and members of the community. She was always ready and willing to help those in need. She leaves to cherish her memory seven loving and devoted children, James Bruce (Peggy), Larry Bruce (Gail), Thomasine Wells (Clarence), Charles Bruce (Muminah), Calvin Bruce (Rhonda), Sheri Winston (Robert), and Joseph Bruce (Victoria); 11 grandchildren, Lori Bruce Jawo, Davra Miller, Marce Anderson (Tyrone), JaMar Bruce, Brogan Bruce, Charles Bruce Jr., Olivia Winston, Courtney Wells, Joshua Bruce, Matthew Winston and Kristen Bruce; seven great-grandchildren, Kayce Miller, Peri Miller, Brantazia Grooms, Isaiah Anderson, Jonathan Anderson, Rosemarie Jawo and Nelson Jawo; five sisters-in-law, Mattie Hackney, Phyllis Hackney, Thelma Bruce, Sarah Bradshaw and Geneva Key; a special caregiver, Cleolive Lewis, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friend on Friday, February, 7, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Sun Chapel at D.D. Watson of Louisa. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Byrd Grove Baptist Church, 2365 Cedar Lane Road, Kents Store, VA 23084. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.
