John Young Haffner was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on June 28, 1949, and died surrounded by his family at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Mary Porter Jones Haffner and Howard Young Haffner. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Wilson Haffner; his son, Howard Young Haffner; daughter, Shannon Montgomery Haffner Morris and her wife, Sarah Haffner Mathis and grandson, Tucker Scott Morris. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Haffner "Missy" Sanford and her two daughters, Cameron and Paige Sanford. John went to Indian Mountain School in Lakeville, Connecticut and The Hun School of Princeton, New Jersey. There he played football and lacrosse. For college he attended the University of Tennessee where he met his wife, Shannon. He graduated in 1974, with a Bachelor of Science from the School of Agriculture. While attending UT he played on club teams. John grew up in the Farmington Hunt Club learning to ride beside some of the great equestrians of our area. He had many great horses in his life but he most enjoyed hunting with his mare, "Miss Berta". He enjoyed various hobbies including Fox Hunting and Polo earlier in his life. He had a true love for model trains that grew out of being gifted a train from his grandfather at a young age. This is a passion that he has now passed along to his own grandson, Tucker. John was an avid football fan, loved to follow the Volunteers, Cavaliers and the Redskins, and he also spent time surf fishing. After graduating college he came back to work on the family farm. He evolved his farming knowledge into his own business of selling Ford tractors. John then worked at Faulconer Construction, where he thrived and continued to work there until his death. He will be missed. We will all hold so many memories of him and his wonderful sense of humor in our hearts. A graveside service for Mr. Haffner will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at St. James Church (Garth Chapel) on Garth Road outside of Charlottesville. Parking will be available at the Olivet Presbyterian Church with shuttle service provided. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that memorial donations be made to St. James Church (Garth Chapel), c/o Scott Peyton, 12189 Indian Creek Road, Amherst, VA 24521. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.