John Young Haffner, age 70, passed away on August 27, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville. Mr. Haffner was born in Charlottesville to the late Howard Young and Mary Porter Jones Haffner. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Wilson Haffner; his son, Howard Young Haffner; his daughter, Shannon Haffner Morris and her spouse, Sarah Haffner Mathis; and grandson, Tucker Scott Morris. A graveside service for Mr. Haffner will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at St. James Church (Garth Chapel) on Garth Road. Parking will be available at the Olivet Presbyterian Church with shuttle service provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. James Church (Garth Chapel), c/o Scott Peyton, 12189 Indian Creek Road, Amherst, VA 24521. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
