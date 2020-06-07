Jordon Lee Hagee, 74, of Schuyler, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. He was born on March 6, 1946, in Fayette County, West Virginia, a son of the late Russell Wesley and Elsie Mae (Sadler) Hagee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Hagee. Mr. Hagee was a Veteran, having served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Supervisor in the Shipping and Receiving Department at the University of Virginia Medical Center after over 35 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, horseshoes, playing pool, playing the lottery, playing cards, watching and playing various other sports, driving Joyce to and from work and spoiling her for over 45 years. But most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Joyce Ann (Critzer) Hagee; two sons, Gary Loeser (Sandra) and Timothy Hagee (Cheryl Ruddock); two brothers, Roger and Nathan Hagee; a sister, Charlotte Wingfield; seven grandchildren, Michael Hagee, Allexa and Victoria Loeser, Logan Underwood, Jordan Hagee, and Steven and Matthew Reese; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Alberene Cemetery (Alberene Church Lane, Esmont, VA 22937) by Pastor Randy Golladay. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date when we can again safely gather. Those desiring may pay their respects on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 12 until 8 p.m. at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines and state mandates, please wear a face mask or cover and practice social distancing when coming to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 1445 Rio Road East, Suite 104, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
