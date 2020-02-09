Lt. Col. James R. "Jim" Hahn Lt. Col. James R. "Jim" Hahn, U.S. Army, retired, 89, a resident of The Lutheran Home at Topton, and formerly of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11:07 p.m. in The Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township, where he was a resident recently. Born in 1930, in Abingdon, Va., Jim was the oldest son of the late Arthur L. Hahn Sr. and Mary Virginia (Richard) Hahn. He became an Eagle Scout while attending Newport News High School. Jim attended The University of Tennessee, where he was the starting blocking back (#72) on Tennessee Vols football teams in 1949, 1950 and during his senior year in 1951, he won the Jacob's Trophy as best blocking back in the Southeastern Conference. In 1952, Jim graduated with his education degree from UT for a career as an Infantry Officer in The United States Army. A qualified Paratrooper, Ranger, Nuclear Weapons Special Forces, and Green Beret, he served in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Germany and had two assignments in Charlottesville, Va. Jim then obtained a Master of Economics degree from New York University in 1959. He was an ROTC Instructor at The University of Virginia in the early 1960's, and an Executive Officer of FSTC in the early 1970's. Jim assisted Coach "Red" Blaik at West Point in 1958, when Army ended the football season, ranking third among our nation's teams. During his military career, Jim was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Combat Medal. He retired after spending 22 years of active duty, on June 1, 1973, at the age of 43. In 1973, Jim became a Licensed Realtor in Virginia, and in 1975, obtained his broker license. He was Broker-Owner of Virginia Realty, Ltd, a real estate firm specializing in the sales of farms, estates, land and residential properties. In 1977, he became the owner and operator of "Choose to Cut" Christmas Tree Farm at Indian Springs Farm, a 266-acre farm near Charlottesville, that Jim purchased in 1963. Jim operated this farm for many years, until he sold in 2018. He developed Riveridge, Claymont, and the Airport Office Center in Albemarle County. Jim served as past President of Central Virginia Chapter of the Retired Officer's Association, where he served as Chaplain for many years; a past President of the Virginia Chapter, the Farmington Country Club, Elks Lodge #389, the Torch Club, Chamber of Commerce, Student Aid Foundation, and was a life-time member of the University of Virginia Alumni Association, International Realtors (FIABCI), the National Association of Realtors International Real Estate Committee, Commercial Investment Real Estate Council and the Virginia Forestry Association. He was also a member of National Realtors Land Institute, where he was the recipient of the Virginia Land Realtor of the Year award in 1985. In 1997, Jim was awarded with the East Tennessee Chapter's Distinguished American Award, an award presented to a former player who has become a leader in his community. Jim was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church for many years and a former member of Peace Lutheran Church, both in Charlottesville, and he enjoyed singing on the choir. He is survived by his sister, Virginia (Hahn) Melchor and her husband, Harold, of Easton, Pa.; brother, the Reverend Arthur L. Hahn Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Topton, Pa.; nieces, Ellen (Hahn) Grossman and her husband, Michael, of Topton, Pa., and Kim (Jandeisek) Lohrman and her husband, Greg, of Easton, Pa.; and a nephew, Stephen Hahn and his wife, Heather, of Lititz, Pa.; and their families. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, located in The Henry Auditorium on the campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 S. Home Avenue, Topton, Pa. Burial, with military honors will follow in Topton Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. in the church. The family requests contributions be made in Jim's memory to Topton SLS Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, c/o The Lutheran Home at Topton Development Office, 1 S. Home Avenue, Topton, PA 19562, The Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079, or Patriot House, 506 Woodside Avenue, Topton, PA 19562. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Lt. Col. James R. "Jim" Hahn
