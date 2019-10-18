Our amazing and loving son, Adam Webster Haines, left this world on October 12, 2019, much too early at the age of 28. He was born on May 10, 1991, in his beloved Charlottesville, Virginia. Adam is survived by his loving and supportive parents, Gary Webster Haines and Grace Armstrong Haines; his big brother, Skylar Armstrong Haines; his little sister, Ivy Grace Romance Haines; his stepfather, Christopher Covert; and stepsiblings, Mark, Jaclyn, Monica, Erica and their families. He is also survived by his dedicated maternal grandmother, Kathleen Funkhouser Armstrong; his very loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and his sweet girlfriend, Kellie. Also Maple (dog) and Pepper (cat). He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Wandless Armstrong and his paternal grandparents, Frank Webster Haines and Sara Burke Haines. Adam was an energetic, sweet, adventurous spirit who loved the outdoors; he was the most graceful athlete on any kind of board - snow, skate, surf. Our Adam was so smart, handsome, creative, a loyal friend, and he could be just hilarious. Ad had an eye for aesthetics and design and used that in all of his jobs. He was the hardest worker and we were always so proud. Addie, we love you endlessly. We miss you beyond belief. A celebration of Adam's life will be held from 12 until 4 p.m. this Saturday, October 19, 2019. Text 434-953-8183 for the address. In honor of Adam and all those who continue to struggle, feel free to make a contribution in Adam's name to Shatterproof.org, an organization dedicated to ending the stigma of addiction. (Link below https://www.shatterproof.org/memorial/adam-haines
