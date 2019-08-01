Marjorie Woodson Hale passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at The Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va. Marjorie was born on September 9, 1925 in North Garden, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late John L. Woodson Sr. and Blanche Kent Woodson. Also predeceasing her are six sisters, Elizabeth Young of Maryland, Ida Ellinger, Virginia Cardia, Ellen Napple, Noble Towsey, and Ruth Wimmer all of Charlottesville; a brother, John L. Woodson Jr., of Richmond; and one beloved grandson, Matthew Lewis Crawford, of Charlottesville. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, George D. Hale Jr.; and two children, Marjorie Ann Hale (Marjann) of Charlottesville and the Rev. George D. Hale, III (Dan) and his wife, Stephanie of Peachtree City, Georgia; three grandchildren, Sterling Hale Frank and her husband, Gerry of Charlottesville, Spencer Hale Crawford and his wife, Kate, of Gordonsville, Virginia, and Amanda Hale Uphoff and her husband, Erick of Atlanta, Georgia; two great- grandchildren (with one more on the way), Isabella Frank, of Charlottesville and Kellan Crawford of Gordonsville, Virginia; and a number of nieces and nephews. Marjorie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville. After her retirement from Brown's Cleaners as Mr. Brown's long time assistant, she enjoyed working as an usher for many years for UVA and RMC Events at local games and concerts. She was passionate about UVA basketball and was so very happy when they brought home the championship this year. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 N First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Hill and Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. At Marjorie's request, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville or to the Charlottesville SPCA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.