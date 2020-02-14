Joyce Ramsey Hall, of Troy, Va., went to be with the Lord and received her heavenly wings on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was surrounded by what mattered most, her family, and passed peacefully in the comfort of her home. She was a beloved and treasured mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to so many. She was born on March 15, 1934, in Richmond, Va., to William and Louise Ramsey. She met and married the love of her life Harvey in June 1956 and started the greatest adventure of all, the raising of their four cherished boys. Family was the most important thing to Joyce and watching her family grow and flourish was something she treasured every day. Joyce was well known for her green thumb and the beautiful garden she kept around her home. She could always be found outside tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed her involvement in the "Young at Heart" group, where she was able to serve her community with friends. Her favorite pastimes were traveling with her family, cooking/baking goodies for everyone, and creating cards/drawings for those she loved most. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Ramsey; her husband, Harvey Hall Jr.; her son, Timothy Hall; her grandson, Jeremy Hall, and her siblings, she was the last of the "Ramsey Clan" as she would say. She is survived by her devoted children, Guy and Denise Hall, Michael Hall, David Hall, and Deborah Hall; grandchildren, Jenny and Michael Broyles, Josh Hall, Sam Hall, Justin Hall, Jessie and Michael Hale, Lindsay Hall, Alex Hall, Tyler Hall; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Emma, and Bristol. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to a celebration of life on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Effort Baptist Church, 7820 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, VA 22963, a reception will follow. A private graveside service will be held for family prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Young At Heart Group at Effort Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at 2257 North Boston Road, Troy, VA 22974.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.