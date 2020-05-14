September 14, 1938 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Middie Lorraine Hall, 81, of Charlottesville, passed away on May 10, 2020. Middie was born on September 14, 1938, in Albemarle County, Virginia, to the late Hershey and Bessie Goolsby. Middie was well known in Charlottesville--she was the Manager of CVS on Main Street for over 40 years and a lifelong friend to many that she worked with. She was a member of Southside Christian Church and a strong believer in Jesus Christ. Middie was loved and admired by everyone and "Grandma" to anyone who needed her! Middie was a very special grandma and great grandma. She was a friend; someone who would always be honest, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She, just like her late husband Richard, would give the shirt off her back to a stranger. Middie always saw the good in a person and showed love for everyone. Her life focus was family and work. She especially enjoyed the holidays with family gatherings and meals. Middie had her hair done on a weekly basis and appreciated having an immaculate house. Yard sales are one of her favorite past times, but shopping and buying gifts for others was what she seemed to enjoy the most. Her presence will be forever missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Hall; her siblings, James "Tootsie" Goolsby from Ladson, S.C., Emmett Goolsby from Orange, Roy Goolsby from Ruckersville, Florence "Sissy" Childress from Petersburg; and her children, Richard Garland Hall, Jr., David "Doc" Roland Hall, and Theresa Hall Shiflett from Charlottesville. She is survived by her sister, Daisy Maupin of North Garden and her grandchildren, Tara Hall of Charlottesville, Melissa McCoy and her husband, Kennon, of Palmyra, Shayne Shiflett of Charlottesville and Nick Pollock of Louisa. In addition, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Sherod McCoy, Kiara McCoy, Taylor Holsapple, Makenzie McCoy, and Montana Green; and great-great granddaughter, London McCoy. A private graveside service for immediate family will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Minister Wayne Martin officiating. Due to the current health crisis, those who would like to attend may view the service from their cars with an opportunity to pay respects at the gravesite in smaller groups. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be given to Southside Christian Church, 810 Blenheim ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902, in her honor. Teague Funeral Service
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.