May 29, 1934 - Saturday, March 21, 2020 Shirley Critzer Hall, age 85, passed away on March 21, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1934, in Albemarle County, Virginia, to Russell Critzer and Mary Critzer. Shirley was married to the late Calvin S. Hall, whom she loved dearly. They shared 62 wonderful years together. Calvin predeceased her in 2015. She is survived by her children, Michael C. Hall (Marlaine) and Sharron H. Fraizer (Dave); her grandchildren, Charlie Hall (Amy), Andy Hall, and Sam Frazier (Brooke); and her great-grandchildren, Klara Hall, Cassidy Hall, Hampton Frazier, and one on the way. She is also survived by her brother, David Critzer and sister-in-law, Daisy Sandridge, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mom was a homemaker! She was a great cook and baker. She made the best Christmas cookies and candies ever. She was a wonderful seamstress and loved to knit. She was an avid reader and she and Dad loved camping and traveling. We hope they are on their best road trip ever, together, now. The family would like to send their special thanks to the staff at The Renaissance Assisted Living in Stanardsville and Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange; and also to the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont. All provided great care to Mom in her last few years and we thank them. Remembrances can be made in Shirley's name to Mt. Olivet Church, Post Office Box 57, Dyke, VA 22935, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

