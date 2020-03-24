May 29, 1934 - Saturday, March 21, 2020 Shirley Critzer Hall, age 85, passed away on March 21, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1934, in Albemarle County, Virginia, to Russell Critzer and Mary Critzer. Shirley was married to the late Calvin S. Hall, whom she loved dearly. They shared 62 wonderful years together. Calvin predeceased her in 2015. She is survived by her children, Michael C. Hall (Marlaine) and Sharron H. Fraizer (Dave); her grandchildren, Charlie Hall (Amy), Andy Hall, and Sam Frazier (Brooke); and her great-grandchildren, Klara Hall, Cassidy Hall, Hampton Frazier, and one on the way. She is also survived by her brother, David Critzer and sister-in-law, Daisy Sandridge, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mom was a homemaker! She was a great cook and baker. She made the best Christmas cookies and candies ever. She was a wonderful seamstress and loved to knit. She was an avid reader and she and Dad loved camping and traveling. We hope they are on their best road trip ever, together, now. The family would like to send their special thanks to the staff at The Renaissance Assisted Living in Stanardsville and Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange; and also to the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont. All provided great care to Mom in her last few years and we thank them. Remembrances can be made in Shirley's name to Mt. Olivet Church, Post Office Box 57, Dyke, VA 22935, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Richmond couple who recently traveled to Charlottesville test positive for COVID-19
-
Hundreds of Charlottesville doctors, nurses sign petition raising alarm on supply shortage
-
UVa debuts test as three more area virus cases confirmed
-
219 cases of COVID-19 in Va.; ‘Months not weeks,’ Northam on Sunday said to prepare for a long haul
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.