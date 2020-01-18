Harry Alexander Hamilton Jr., 90, of Schuyler, passed away peacefully surrounded by his extensive family on Thursday, January 16, 2020. As always, his wife of 62 years was by his side. He was the fourth of ten children born to the late Harry Hamilton Sr. and Lois Davidson of Schuyler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force before his 18th birthday, eager to serve the country he loved. He retired from the military in 1968 to join Sperry Marine Systems, where he had a successful 20 year career as a Programmer/analyst, working on some of the first IBM computers. Harry loved, and was loved by his Lord Jesus Christ; his wife, Bea, son, Kenny and his wife, Debbie, son, Garry and his wife, Tammie, son, Harry and his wife, Terri, daughter, Debbie and her husband, Stan, daughter, Donna and her partner, Ellie. He adored his grandchildren, Chris and his wife, Jen, Phillip, Caleb and his wife, Chelsea, Liz, Christian, Maggie, Emma, Grace, Alex, Eva, Ila, and Carolyn; and his three precious great-grandchildren, Dylan, Miranda, and Ella Mae. He was also blessed by many special friends too numerous to name individually. His kindness and easy smile will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Alberene Cemetery with Pastor Ron Nickell officiating. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
