John Robert Hamshar, 64, of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 1, 1955, in Delaware, a son of Lillian Estelle (Herndon) Hamshar and the late Eugene Warren Hamshar. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Denise (Bishop) Hamshar; and a grandson, Riley Hamshar. Johnny served his country in the United States Army. He had previously worked as a Supervisor at Armstrong Furniture in Fluvanna County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing lottery scratchers. Survivors include his mother, Lillian Hamshar; six children, Angela Hamshar Lamb (Derek), Jonathan Payne, Shawn Hamshar, Shayne Hamshar, Shannon Hamshar Price (Dustin), Eugene Warren Hamshar II (Emaleigh), and two that he counted as his own, Ashley Breeden (Dexter) and Jill Hughes (Tyrone); three brothers, Roger Hamshar (Renae), Kenneth Hamshar (Diane), and Andy Hamshar (Joyce Ann); seven sisters, Lynda Baptist (Ed), Joyce Moore (Wayne), Debbie Bergeron (Tom), Gloria Poindexter (William), Jacqueline Augsburger, Jennifer Koczan (Danny), and Cynthia Knight (Jarrell),; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his former wife, Tracy Carroll; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Christ Church Glendower. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

