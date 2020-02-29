Harriet "Pat" Patricia Hanly died the morning of Saturday, January 25, 2020, while a resident of Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 13, 1948, In New Jersey. Her parents were Irma Maghee and Raymond Elliot Hanly. Ms. Hanly was survived by a sister-in-law, Anne Meehan. She attended elementary schools and went to St. Ann's School in Charlottesville, Virginia. She earned a B.A. degree at University of Mary College, In Fredericksburg. Ms. Hanly was predeceased by her husband, Bob Meehan who was a Vietnam Veteran. Pat always rode horses, and as an adult was a competitive equestrian. Throughout her life she lived and rode in Virginia, South Carolina, and Florida. Pat was a member of St. Lukes, Simeon, an Episcopal Church of the Diocese of Virginia. She regulary attended study groups and volunteered at St. Lukes, and Love, Inc. as well as at Monticello. A memorial service will be held at St. Lukes, Simeon, 1333 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Va., 22902 (Junction of Route 53 and Route 732) on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ms. Hanly's ashes will be interred with those of husband, Bob Meehan, at Arlington Cemetary.

