Harriet "Pat" Patricia Hanly died the morning of Saturday, January 25, 2020, while a resident of Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 13, 1948, In New Jersey. Her parents were Irma Maghee and Raymond Elliot Hanly. Ms. Hanly was survived by a sister-in-law, Anne Meehan. She attended elementary schools and went to St. Ann's School in Charlottesville, Virginia. She earned a B.A. degree at University of Mary College, In Fredericksburg. Ms. Hanly was predeceased by her husband, Bob Meehan who was a Vietnam Veteran. Pat always rode horses, and as an adult was a competitive equestrian. Throughout her life she lived and rode in Virginia, South Carolina, and Florida. Pat was a member of St. Lukes, Simeon, an Episcopal Church of the Diocese of Virginia. She regulary attended study groups and volunteered at St. Lukes, and Love, Inc. as well as at Monticello. A memorial service will be held at St. Lukes, Simeon, 1333 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Va., 22902 (Junction of Route 53 and Route 732) on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ms. Hanly's ashes will be interred with those of husband, Bob Meehan, at Arlington Cemetary.
Most Popular
-
Tony Bennett has led Virginia men's hoops program to historic ACC success
-
Ice cream truck entrepreneur Tammi Waters: Finding relief from her grief and a way to help others
-
New trial granted in case of woman who died from infection while pregnant
-
New Virginia sentencing law ends high court's DC sniper case
-
Back to basics: Local schools embrace the science of reading
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.