Evelyn Louise Shifflett Harlow, 67, of Madison, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home. She was born on January 19, 1952, to the late Raymond James Shifflett and Charlotte Louise Roach Shifflett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Dewey Harlow. She is survived by her four brothers, Raymond James Shifflett and wife, Sandy, of Stanardsville, Michael Shifflett of Madison, Kelvin Shifflett and wife, Beth, of Ruckersville, and Carl Ray Shifflett and wife, Minnie, of Richmond; three sisters, Patricia Morris of Madison, Mary Linda Garr and husband, Philip, of Oak Park, and Doris Link of Stanardsville; and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the home of Kelvin Shifflett at 2706 Advance Mills Road, Ruckersville, Va. 22968. The family would like to thank Molly and staff at Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org) for the care given to our sister.
