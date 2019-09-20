Omer Walter Harlow, 85, of Ruckersville, Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 24, 1933 to the late Warren Columbus Harlow and Bonnie Adron McDaniel Harlow. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Wells Harlow; brother, Jesse W. Harlow; and sisters, Imogene E. Gibson, Daisy A. Harlow, Myrle E. Cason, and Gloria A. Welch. He is survived by his brother, Carlton C. Harlow and wife, Patricia, of Ruckersville; sister, Rachel T. Farwell of Frederick, Md.; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Bo Taylor. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
