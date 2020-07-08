February 18, 1930 - July 4, 2020 Mrs. Alease Jones Harris departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, with her children by her side at her home in Scottsville. Alease was born on February 18, 1930, in Howardsville, a daughter of the late Deacon William Henry Jones and Sister Ruth (Amos) Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Harris; her sisters, Cora Belton, Lucy Randolph, Lena Pauline Allen, Ruth Harris and Catherine Johnson; her brothers, Samuel Jones and James Jones; and one grandchild, Christina Harris. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Joyce Bates (Ernest), Daniel Harris (Joann), Linda Harris, and Samuel Harris (Kimberley); her sisters, Olivia Hedgeman, Mary Ayers, and Katie Davidson; a brother, the Rev. Herbert Jones (Addie); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and her "Little Angel on Earth," her niece, Phyllis. A graveside service for Alease will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church in Howardsville at the Jones' Family Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home from 12 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees are required to adhere to social distancing and wear facial masks. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Service information
12:00PM-8:00PM
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
11:00AM
306 Axtell Road
Howardsville, VA 24562
