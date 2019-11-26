Barbara Louise Harris transitioned peacefully from this life as we know it on Friday, November 22, 2019, with family and friends at her bedside. Barbara was born on May 12, 1934, to the late James H. Harris Sr., and Louise Virginia Morton Harris of Albemarle County. She was preceded in death by, not only, her parents but also her sister, Gloria Virginia Harris. Barbara is survived by a brother, James H. Harris Jr., (Clariece) of Albemarle County; a nephew, Carter S. Harris (Sharon); a grandniece, Jessica; grandnephew, Joshua of Palmyra, Va.; two special cousins, Bruce Land of Newark, N.J., and Patricia Harris of Atlanta, Ga.; devoted ex-husband, Tomaz; his daughter, Irma and granddaughter, Anna Golubuiani, along with other family members and friends. You can continue your remembrance of Barbara by making a donation to your favorite charity in her honor. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life.
