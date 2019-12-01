Elizabeth "Ann" Spicer Harris, a lifelong resident of Albemarle County, died on July 22, 2019 at The Colonnades in Charlottesville, Virginia of complications arising from living to be 95. Ann is survived by two daughters, Jane-Ashley Skinner and Angela Shaw Durrer, both of Charlottesville and their families, Jane-Ashley's husband, Peter, and their four children, Jay Everett (Brooklyn, NY), Max Skinner (Boston, MA), Kayla Skinner (Irvine, Calif.), and Saana Miklová and her husband, Marko Miklo and their daughter, MavisAnn's great granddaughter (Greenwood Village, Colo.), and Angela's family, her son, Jerry Durrer (Charlottesville). Ann is also survived by someone especially dear to her, Tommy Everett, her former son-in-law. Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Jerry Allen Harris, who died in 2000; a brother, William E. "Bill" Spicer Jr.; and two sisters, Nancy Jane Spicer and Virginia Shaw Spicer. Ann was born on November 27, 1923, at Martha Jefferson Hospital to Reva Jane Mahanes and William Ernle Spicer. As a child, she and her family moved from Gordonsville to Ivy to Crozet, and, finally, to Cismont. She graduated from McIntire High School and Tarleton Business College. During World War II, Ann worked with the Red Cross making bandages and served on the Civilian Air Patrol as an air spotter for posts located in Keswick and Gordonsville. In 1948, after Jerry returned from the war, they were married at Grace Episcopal Church where they started a youth group. Ann taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and helped organize the first evening group of the Women's Auxiliary. In that capacity she planned fundraising events, lawn parties and served breakfast and helped with concessions at the Keswick Horse Show under the old grandstand. Ann and Jerry also raised funds for the boys' softball team in Keswick. They began their married life in Thelma in a tiny home Jerry built himself just across the road from the house in which he was born. They later moved up on the mountain on Route 600 in Cismont. After some years they finally made the big move into town. Ann worked for Guy Via as a secretary and then as an insurance agent before helping Jerry in the early 1960's operate three Esso stationsthe longest running of which became Holiday Exxon. Together they brought a Hertz Rental Car franchise to Charlottesville. In 1963, Ann and Jerry adopted a baby girl they named Jane-Ashley after their mothers and 17 months later adopted another baby girl, Angela ShawShaw being adopted from the first female maternal ancestor remembered within the family. They were devoted parents not only to their own girls, but to a lot of their children's friends as well, many of which referred to her affectionately as "Morma." Ann served on the Woodbrook PTA and as a homeroom mother. She also provided after-school childcare at no charge for working parents, tutored math, and raised money for playground equipment and landscaping. Ann and Jerry were very active participants in the life of Church of Our Saviour where she again taught Sunday school, organized the first youth group, worked with the kitchen guild, co-edited the first cookbook and served as bazaar chair. She also served on the vestry and the building committee. Ann was a charter member of the Charlottesville Host Lioness Club and served as secretary/treasurer. Later, when the Lions International allowed women to join, Ann was the first female member of the Thomas Jefferson Lions Club. Up until their health began to deteriorate, while running businesses and rearing children, a week never passed without Ann and Jerry volunteering together in some capacity--transporting the blind or raising money through broom sales, pecan sales, UVa concession sales and beer sales at Fridays After Five. They also hosted exchange students from Finland and England as well as a couple from Australia who came to UVa for cancer treatment. Much to her children's surprise, at the age of 89, Ann became an avid participant in the Facebook community that kept her linked to her family and friends. She was very hard of hearing and Facebook provided a way for her to stay in touch with the community at large. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Our Saviour, 1165 Rio Road East, Charlottesville. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Holiday Trails, 400 Holiday Trails Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22903 or to a charity of your choice.
