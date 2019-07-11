George William Harris, 50, was born on August 6, 1968, in Charlottesville, Va., to Richard and Eleanor Harris. He was the grandson of the late James William and Elizabeth Long and the late Phyllis and George Harris. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 8, 2019. George loved the outdoors, family, racing, Saturday at the track, and Nascar on Sunday. He is survived by his three children, Austin Harris of Orange, Justin Harris of Orange; daughter, Jennifer Harris of Stanardsville; two grandchildren, Colby Shifflett and Haven Harris; girlfriend, Sue Silvia of Stanardsville; his brother, Ricky Harris of Stanardsville; aunt, Wanda Long; cousin, Gloria Tuthill; mother of his children, Kimberly Wood; and his dogs, Puggy and Benji. A memorial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Greene Community Park, 512, Jeri Allen Way, Ruckersville. Everyone is welcomed.
