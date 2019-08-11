Jerry Lee Harris, 74, of Troy, Virginia, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Jerry was born on March 30, 1945, in Nelson County, Virginia. He was the son of Ruth and Caskie Harris, and was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Lucy Brown; sister, Frances Hunt; and brother, David Harris. Jerry was in the National Guard for six years before receiving his honorable discharge. He retired as Owner of LJ's Market, Louisa County, after 28 1/2 years. He was a member of Batesville Methodist Church and attended The Point Church in Charlottesville, until his health failed. Jerry was an adoring, generous, dedicated, and witty husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; devoted daughter, Vickie Blackwell and her husband, Jerry's confidant, David; cherished by his grandchildren, Joshua Wingfield and wife, Bri; Whitney Wingfield and great-granddaughter, Ava; Ashley Whetzel, husband, Andy, and great-grandson, Jackson; faithful siblings, Margaret Gibson, Betty Fields (WC), Nadine Tornatore, Brenda Shifflet (Gene), and Jeff Harris; and family friend, Janice Snow. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church, Charlottesville, Virginia, with Pastor Gabe Turner officiating. The family will accept friends before the service starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Point Church (Building Fund), 1428 Greenbrier Pl., Charlottesville, VA, 22901 (Memo: Future Home) or give online at ThePointVa.com/futurehome. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.