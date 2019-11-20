Alfred "Stan" Harris Jr. Alfred "Stan" Harris Jr., 81, of Crozet, died at a local nursing home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1937, in Albemarle County to the late Alfred S. Harris Sr. and Virginia Haden Harris. He is survived by his wife, Helen Underwood Harris of Crozet, Va., and sister, Suzanne Cooper and husband, Jerry, of Wilmington, N.C. He was an Army Veteran and an inspector for Sperry Marine. He was also in the Charlottesville Municipal Band and played the Tuba for 52 years. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 7 until 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with the Rev David Collyer officiating. Interment will follow at Rockgate Cemetery in Crozet. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
