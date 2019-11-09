Ferdinand Douglas "Frog" Harris Jr., 68, departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on September 30, 1951, the son of the late Ferdinand "Fred" Harris Sr. and Leona Randolph Harris. He was the husband of Phyllis E. T. Harris. A son, La-Thon Ware; two sisters, Nancy Harris and Sarah Frances Harris; a niece, Nichole Workman; and his father-in-law, Jerry Dudley, preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Lane High School and later went on to serve in the military and earned the honor of being a U.S. Army veteran. He spent his career as an experienced roofer. His hobby was flying model aircraft. In addition to his beloved wife, Phyllis, he leaves to cherish his memory a daughter-in-law, Nicole Ware of Dayton, Va.; a sister, Leona "Dimples" Brown of Charlottesville, Va.; a niece, Reva L. Nowell of Charlottesville, Va.; two grandchildren, Jayden and Jorden of Dayton, Va.; a mother-in-law, June Dudley of Troy, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren, 1225 E. Rio Road. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

