Maxine D. (Braxton) Harris Maxine D. (Braxton) Harris, 70, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Charlottesville. She was born on September 11, 1948, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Granville Sr. and Dorothy (Terrell) Braxton. She graduated from Burley High School in Charlottesville and retired from GE Fanuc in Charlottesville and Ntelos in Waynesboro. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Her parents and husband, Joseph Franklin Harris, all preceded her in death. She is survived by daughter, Nichole Harris; two granddaughters, Kendall and Gabrielle Bacon; two brothers, Granville "Buster" Braxton Jr. (Brenda) and Lorenzo Braxton; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 234 Shiloh Ave, Waynesboro. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends at the residence, 913 Dogwood Circle, Waynesboro, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. Professional services provided by McCutcheon's Funeral Home (540)943-6938.
