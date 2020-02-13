Oscar Overton Harris, 76, of Troy, died on Monday February 10, 2020, at his residence. Born on June 25, 1943, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Vivian Harris and Lucille Mahanes Harris. Mr. Harris is survived by his loving wife, Delores Harris, two daughters and three granddaughters. Services will be private.

