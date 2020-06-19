Otelia Nannette McCoy Harris May 26, 1944 - June 13, 2020 Otelia Nannette McCoy Harris, 76, of Charlottesville, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of June 13, 2020. She was born in Beckley, W.Va., on May 26, 1944, to Gladys Williams McCoy and Peter McCoy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; her nephew, Donald N TerrellJr; her niece, Tamara Fleming Bell; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Harris Terrell. She attended the public schools of Charlottesville, Va., and was a graduate of Jackson P. Burley High School (1962). She attended West Virginia State University. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined First Baptist Church (West Main Street) where she was a dedicated member. She was the first Black secretary for the School Psychologist of the City of Charlottesville Schools and one of the first Black staff at Alderman Library at the University of Virginia. She was married to Ernest Leroy Harris and was blessed with 2 daughters from this union. Those who knew her will remember her endearing heart and intense warmth in her interactions with others. This was her special gift. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Leslie Harris Scott and devoted son-in-law, Rodney, and Christina Delores Harris, both of Charlottesville, Va.; a loving sister, Berdell M. Fleming (Charles); two grandsons Christopher E Scott (Sheanell) and William F Washington III; a niece, Delisa M. Terrell; a nephew Charles E. Fleming, III (Nedra); and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12 noon, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville. The family sends a special thanks to the PACE/Innovage Program. In lieu of flowers please donate to Barrett Early Learning Center, Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity, or AHIP. Also, take a moment to smell flowers or watch a butterfly soar. She would have loved that. WORDS OF APPRECIATION Our hearts have been made to rejoice during the illness and passing of our loved one by the many acts of kindness extended to our family. Your prayers and all expressions of love and sympathy are greatly appreciated. May God's blessings of peace and love continue with you forever. The Family of Otelia McCoy Harris. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home Inc. 108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
