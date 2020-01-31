Patricia Ann Smith Harrison died peacefully on January 23, 2020, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She was 87 years old. Pat was born in Manila in the Philippines on March 5, 1932, at Camp John Hay Army Hospital. Pat was the daughter of Lt. Col. John Willett and Wilma Grace Anderson Smith. In 1939, Pat's family moved back to the U.S., eventually settling in Springfield, Missouri. Pat met Ralph A. Harrison, Jr. while students at Missouri State University. Ralph was the quarterback of the football team and Pat was the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. They fell in love, married and started a family in Missouri. Their happy, loving marriage lasted over 68 years. In 1959, Pat and Ralph moved their young family to Charlottesville, where Ralph joined the football coaching staff at the University of Virginia and later became the Head Coach at Albemarle High School. Pat worked in the Albemarle County School system, at Burnley-Moran, Rose Hill and Red Hill schools. Charlottesville remained their home for over 60 years. Pat was a great beauty, ladylike and refined, and always generous and kindhearted with family and friends. She had a brilliant mind, entering college at 16 years old. She was an accomplished bridge player, excelling in club and tournament play. Always an avid reader, she made weekly trips to the library to load up on books of every subject. She had a keen interest in the arts and was an active volunteer at the McGuffey Art Center. Pat had a lifelong love of beaches. As a child, she played on the Philippine beaches, fell in love with the beaches of St. Johns as an adult, and always cherished holidays and celebrations at a family beach house in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Pat's perfect day - a long walk on the beach, a good book under an umbrella, and dinner with friends and family. In addition to her loving husband Ralph, Pat leaves four children, Mike Harrison (Tara), Sally H. Higgins, Susan H. Seifert (Arthur), and Mark Harrison. Pat "Nama" was a beloved grandmother to Perry and Clark Bacon, Chloe Higgins, Yancey Patricia and Ashley Harrison, and Calvin and Grant Harrison. Pat is also survived by her sister, Nancy Smith Grimm; and in-laws, Jim and Carol Harrison and Bitty and David Fay. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 5, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Greencroft Club.
