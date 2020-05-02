Thursday, April 23, 2020 CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Evadne L. Hart, age 80, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Jamaica, West Indies, she migrated to the United States in 1968. She was a graduate of Medger Evers College in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1978 where she received her BS in Nursing. She worked at New York Methodist Hospital as a registered nurse. After early retirement Evadne and her husband relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia. She took on a position at Heritage Hall now known as Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She retired permanently in 2009. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother who loved to sing, sew, play the piano, and listen to Gospel music. She worshiped at Ivy Creek United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was preceded by her parents, Clifford and Edith Woollery, and one brother, Ian. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Glen; two daughters, Andrean and Helene; son, Godfrey and his wife, Tracey; two granddaughters, Alexis and Cassidy; grandson, Kennedy; two sisters, Muriel and Brenda Lynn; three brothers, Alfred, Ashley, and Rudolph, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers. Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of the Piedmont (hopva.org) and UVA Neurology. Thanks also go out to Home Instead Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association in Charlottesville, 355 Rio Road West Suite 102 Charlottesville, VA 22901.
