Saturday, December 14, 2019 Ruth Mathews Hart died at her home on Northwoods Grove Road on Saturday, December 14, 2019, after several years of fighting serious illnesses. She grew up on Bruce Avenue and Rugby Avenue at a time when children freely roamed their neighborhoods, and after her years at Venable Elementary, Walker Junior High, and Tandem School went on to study classical flute at the North Carolina School for the Arts. In addition to touring abroad with the school's orchestra and performing in chamber recitals in Winston-Salem, Charlottesville, and New York, her professional accomplishments included master classes with renowned flutists Jean-Pierre Rampal and Severino Gazzelloni, who invited her to study with him. "I still remember Ruth's incredible technique and luminous, lyrical tone," says her NCSA classmate and friend Charles Quesenberry. "She was a leading soloist and comfortable with a vast repertory, from Baroque to postmodern." Ruth spent a number of years away from the East Coast, often applying her broad knowledge of music in administrative positions with orchestras that included the Buffalo Philharmonic, the Grand Rapids Symphony, the Nashville Symphony, and the Canary Islands' Tenerife Symphony. In Nashville she changed course, assisting renowned equestrian photographer Phyllis Pennington with the portraiture of show horses. Ruth also spent a number of years after college working in administration at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, her birthplace. Decades before, she and her twin sister Priscilla were in the city's news at the age of six weeks when they became the youngest natives ever granted passports, which they received to accompany their father on his Fulbright to Scotland. When Ruth returned to Charlottesville she directed promotions, advertising, and development at several well-known area businesses, including Virginia Metalcrafters and Palais Royale, where she nourished her love for crafts and textiles. During this time she also spent two years in Atlanta working for Wools of New Zealand and several years in Danville overseeing development for the city's Museum of Fine Arts and History. For several years Ruth served as editor of Albemarle magazine, a post that allowed her to display her ample writing skills; during her tenure there, the publication won a number of significant awards including the Gold Medal for Best General Feature from the International Regional Magazine Association, whose annual conference she organized at Wintergreen in 2003. More recently, Ruth wrote the libretto for a well received opera, Hidden Jewel, about the Vichy France romance between a Jewish woman and a Nazi officer; composed by UNSCA'S Robert Chumbley, it has been staged by the Abilene Christian Opera Theater of Texas and North Carolina's Long Leaf Opera. Despite Ruth's encyclopedic knowledge of the classical repertory she enjoyed music of all kinds, from Motown to Thelonious Monk. She followed politics and culture avidly. She loved animals, especially dogs, having lived with them most of her life. She was an enthusiastic and talented cook who was as comfortable with down-home fare as she was with haute cuisine. Ruth's lively intelligence, humor, and warmth, which she owed in no small part to her much-loved parents, Lorena and Francis Hart, will be greatly missed by all who knew her, including her husband, Thomas Peverill; her twin sister, Priscilla; her brother, Russell; her widespread cousins and other relatives; and her many friends in Charlottesville and beyond. A reception will be held in Ruth's memory from 2 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at Charlottesville's Southern Crescent restaurant.
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
Tony Bennett has led Virginia men's hoops program to historic ACC success
-
Ice cream truck entrepreneur Tammi Waters: Finding relief from her grief and a way to help others
-
New Virginia sentencing law ends high court's DC sniper case
-
Virginia hosts Duke in critical ACC matchup
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.