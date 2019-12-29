Mark Stephen Haskins, 67, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Mark was born on December 10, 1952, in Princeton, New Jersey, to the late Donald and Peter Bernice "Pete" Haskins. Mark grew up in Yardley, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in Architecture from the University of Virginia in 1988 and obtained his M.S. in Rehabilitation Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2013. He completed his residency at Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, and at the time of his death, Mark was a licensed professional counselor in private practice in Charlottesville. Mark was a dedicated radio announcer and host of Atlantic Weekly at WTJU-FM for fifteen years. He was a talented woodworker and compulsive collector of fine hand tools. Mark is survived by his wife, Alisa Smith and her family; his sisters, Pan Haskins of Oakland, California, and Tracey Kliebhan (David) and nephew, Daniel, of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and his niece, Taylor Kliebhan and her partner Jack Hubbell, of Philadelphia. His family cherishes the memory of his quick wit, clever sarcasm and mastery of the debate. Memorial services will be private. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice or the UVA Library Campaign, in recognition of Mark's lifelong pursuit of scholarship.
Haskins, Mark Stephen
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Haskins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.