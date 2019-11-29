On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Ross D. Hasson passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Ross was born September 1, 1936 in Fremont, Nebraska to F. Merle and Gladys Hasson. He was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama.He attended the University of Colorado, where he earned his Master's degree. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Signal Corp after 22 years of service. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star and other military honors. He then went into the private sector in the telecommunication field until his second retirement. He and his wife, Gail, moved into Stoney Creek at Wintergreen, Virginia to start their next chapter in life where they were both active members of the community. Ross was a Lifetime Member of the Wintergreen Rescue Squad because of his many years of dedication and active service. Ross was a past president of the Wintergreen Property Owners Association. He also enjoyed playing golf, rooting for his beloved Crimson Tide, traveling, annual trips to the Outer Banks, and playing cards with friends. His greatest love was his family and his friends. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister, Patricia Smith. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gail Hasson; their children, Sharon Nugent, Ross Hasson II, and Heather and her husband, Steven Barnett. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and her husband, Deegan Appel, Emily, and Joseph Barnett. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rockfish Presbyterian Church, 5016 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford, Va. There will be a funeral and burial service at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Wintergreen Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 711, Nellysford, VA 22958 Rockfish Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 278, Nellysford, VA 22958 Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911
