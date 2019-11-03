Helen Anderson Hatzenbeler passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Yakima, Wash. She was born on July 27, 1945, in Albemarle County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Juanita Mitchell and Robert Otis "Spec" Anderson of Charlottesville, Virginia. Helen graduated from Lane High School, Class of 1963, and continued her education at Smithdeal-Massey Business College in Richmond, Virginia, where she received a Diploma in Executive Secretarial and Junior Accounting. Her great tenacity and creativity led her to learn many skills throughout her lifetime. Most notably she was an accomplished seamstress, landscape designer and interior decorator. Over her career, Helen's larger than life personality, strong will and determination inspired and influenced many through her professional roles as Executive Secretary at CFA Institute in Charlottesville, Va.; Deputy Clerk of the Board, Yakima County Commissioners in Yakima, Wash.; and Co-owner/Operator of Bill's Family Restaurant in Wapato, Wasg. Helen served her local community in many capacities and leadership positions including the Washington State Centennial Commission, member, Wapato Chamber of Commerce, President and Yakima Valley Association of Chambers of Commerce, President. Helen was the recipient of the Women of Achievement Award in Business in 1988 by the Y.W.C.A of Yakima for her work in securing $300,000 in state and local contributions to construct a park and athletic complex in Wapato. Never one to stay idle, Helen most recently served as President of the Yakima Republican Women's Club where, under her leadership, membership grew to the largest club in the State of Washington. Helen is survived by her children, William Edward Hatzenbeler and his wife, Kimberley, of Enumclaw, Wash., and David Law Hatzenbeler his wife, Katie, also of Enumclaw, Washington; four grandchildren, Mitchell Hatzenbeler of Seattle, Washington, Hunter Hatzenbeler, Jacob Hatzenbeler and Ellie Hatzenbeler, all of Enumclaw, Washington. Helen is also survived by her sibling, Robert Otis "Bobby" Anderson Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Troy, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Lee Anderson Chapman of Richmond, Virginia and Dr. Reba Law Anderson of St. Augustine, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 N. First Street Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
