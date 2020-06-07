Elias Hatzis Hatzigeorgiou passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer, at the age of 72. Elias was born in the village Menetes on the island of Karpathos in Greece to parents, Hatzis and Irene Hatzigeorgiou. He attended college and graduated with a degree in Accounting and Finance in Athens in 1967. After his studies, Elias served as a logistics officer in the Greek Armed Forces, part of NATO alliance and therefore recognized in the United States as a veteran. During his younger years, he played amateur soccer for his beloved local club of Poseidon Karpathos FC and he participated in various track & field competitions where he won first and second place among hundreds of contestants on multiple occasions. He migrated to Canada with his parents and siblings in 1964 and married Maria Spanos in Montreal in 1981. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Arlington, Va., where he worked in prestigious jobs in the hospitality industry in Washington, D.C. He was honored to meet former President Carter and first lady Rosaline Carter. Elias was the favorite bartender of the first lady at Embassy Road Hotel. On September 6th, 1982, he welcomed his son George to the world and four years later, on September 11, 1986 his beloved daughter Irene. In 1987, the family moved back to Karpathos and nine years later (1996) they settled in Charlottesville, Va., for a better future for his family and the best possible education opportunities for his children. A passionate sports fan, Elias was a die-hard supporter of Olympiacos Football Club in Greece and never missed a single game on television, while attending as many games as he could during his annual travels to Greece. In addition, he was a fierce Redskins supporter who passionately stood by the team during the good times and the bad. He was known for always being a realist and a lover of pragmatism. He was a firm believer in the power of self and always said that there was "no can or can't do, there is only I want to or I don't want to" achieve something. Loved by many, Elias was a man of integrity, honesty, and compassion. A loved father who adored his children, he dedicated his life to their success by being there every step of the way. He passed away being very proud of their accomplishments. Elias was a businessman who spent half the year on his home island of Karpathos, running his famous bed & breakfast business during the summer seasons for over 25 years. He cultivated personal relationships with the majority of his customers over the years and has touched the lives of thousands during his life. Elias is survived by his children, George and Irene and his older brother, Vasilios. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Antonios; his mother, Irene; and father, Hatzis. Visitation was held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110, from 2 until 4 pm. The funeral service was held at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, Va., at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The son and daughter of Elias request that instead of bringing or sending flowers, you donate an amount of your discretion to a fund setup by them to be donated to The Nativity of Our Lord Orthodox church in Manassas, Va. in memory of their father.
