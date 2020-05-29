August 9, 1960 - March 26, 2020 Paula June Daly Haughey was born on August 9, 1960, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Jack and June Daly, and was the younger sister of David Daly. She attended Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy and was a member of Santa Clara University's class of 1982. It was there that she met her devoted husband, Tom (class of '80). Their meeting was the start of one of history's great, albeit lesser known, love affairs. Paula's humor, beauty and intelligence certainly made her a catch, and she combined those qualities with a fun-loving and philanthropic spirit. After the birth of their daughter, Kaitlin, the family relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia. It was there in 1999 that Paula established a stable of Thoroughbred racehorses. Christened PTK, it became a fully-fledged family business that exists to this day. As no family could ask for a better daughter, wife, mother, no horse could ask for a better owner. Paula's skills were numerous, and her generosity knew no bounds. If you needed a wrong righted, a checkbook balanced, a horse rescued, a gift wrapped, a wish granted, a party thrown, or a trip planned, you could do no better than to have Paula in your corner. She touched countless lives, human and animal alike, with her special brand of irreplaceable magic. She will be forever missed. In recognition of Paula's giving nature, her husband, daughter, and mother, June, have requested that contributions be made in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or to the Permanently Disabled Jockey's Fund (pdjf.org). "Loving you always Cute Shoes-Best Mommy Ever-P in PTK-Miss Paula-Mama." Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.