Charles Christian Hawkins, 53, of Palmyra, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born on May 23, 1966, in Charlottesville, Va. to Archie and Sandi Hawkins. Chris loved working with his hands doing restoration work and had a passion for fishing and old cars. His smile, laughs, smirks and all that is Chris will be deeply missed. He was truly one of a kind and had such a generous heart. In addition to his parents, Archie and Sandi, he is survived by his brother, Brian Hawkins. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
