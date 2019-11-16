John Arthur Hawkins Jr., 80, of Orange, Va., passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur Sr. and Phoebe Woodward Hawkins, and a brother, Franklin D Hawkins. He is survived by one brother, Marion Lee Hawkins and wife, Jane Hendricks, of Keswick, Va.; three sisters, his twin, Joyce A Haney of Orange, Va., Shirley M Irby of Mechanicsville, Va., and Phoebe Lucille Brooks of Graham, N.C., and a number of nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and will be buried with full military honors at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Va., on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. There will be a graveside service for family and friends.
