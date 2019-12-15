Barbara Mertie Cromer Hawks, born on June 9, 1932, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, in Waynesboro, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Oscar Garland Hawks in 2000; and the joy of her life, her son, Steve in 1990. She is survived by her brother, Marvin and his son, Tom; also, daughter, Cathy and her daughters, Christine (Dale) Ramsey and their son, Nathan; and Amanda Reeve and children, Jack and Lily. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including Rebecca and Davis Ivey; also, extended family, Donna Winkler Waring and WC and Ginger Winkler. She enjoyed selling Avon and ushering at UVA Sports. She was a lifelong member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church and attended the JOY Sunday School class, where her services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Family and friends wishing to pay their respect to Barbara may do so from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank the loving staff at Waynesboro Manor for their care over the last 18 months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
